Cisco Revamps Service Provider Exec Team

Following the division of its service provider business into two units, Cisco has announced that its SP Video Software and Solutions business, will be run by Jesper Anderson and that its SP Video Infrastructure, will be run by Joe Cozzolino.

Cozzolino comes to the SP Video Infrastructure business, which includes cable access, cable modems, video gateways and set-top boxes, and video infrastructure hardware, like encoders and decoders, from "Motorola/Google, where he most recently served as SVP and GM of the Network Infrastructure Business," noted Marthin De Beer, senior VP of Cisco's Video and Collaboration Group in a blog post. "His experience in the cable and broadband SP Video sector spans 25 years, and we're excited to have him with us."

Cozzolino, who left Motorola after Arris closed its acquisition of the company, officially joined Cisco on Sept. 4.

The SP Video Software and Solutions business run by Anderson encompasses the content security, software and solutions, including Videoscape offerings, conditional access, and services and delivery offerings, De Beer explained.

The SP Video Software & Solutions group will be run by Jesper Andersen, who oversaw the acquisition of NDS and the subsequent integration of more than 5,000 people into the Cisco family.

"Right now, with business up 23% year over year, we're proud to continue to see good performance in our Service Provider Video business-which underlines the importance of having a finger on the pulse of a thriving industry," he explained in the post, adding later that "this new construct, with two business entities, will enable us to focus even more intently on our customers, as well as driving scale, execution, and growth."