Cisco Puts Up $320M for Springpath

Cisco Systems has cut a deal to acquire Springpath, the company behind a distributed file system that’s built for “hyperconvergence” for server-based storage systems, for $320 million.



Cisco said the acquisition of the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company will help it shore up its next-gen data center strategy, and follows a collaboration between the companies for the 2016 launch of HyperFlex. Cisco also led Springpath’s Series C financing round in 2015.



"This acquisition is a meaningful addition to our data center portfolio and aligns with our overall transition to providing more software-centric solutions," Rob Salvagno, Cisco VP, corporate business development, said in a statement. "Springpath's file system technology was built specifically for hyperconvergence, which we believe will deliver sustainable differentiation in this fast-growing segment. I'm excited to be able to provide our customers and partners with the simplicity and agility they need in data center innovation."



Go to multichannel.com for the full story.