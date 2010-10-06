Cisco Pitches Pricey 'Umi' Home Videoconferencing In HD

Cisco Systems is introducing an expensive residential

videoconferencing system, dubbed "umi," that can deliver up to 1080p

high-definition pictures -- a system that, if widely adopted, would

stress the upstream capacity of many cable and DSL broadband networks.

But

at least initially, the umi will be a pricey option, limiting its

mass-market appeal. The product, to ship in mid-November, will carry a

suggested retail price of $599, plus a monthly fee of $24.99 for

unlimited calls and up to 100 minutes of video-message storage.

The

Cisco umi requires a broadband connection with a minimum upload speed

of 1.5 Mbps for video calls in standard-definition, and 3.5 Mbps

upstream for 1080p HD calls. For cable, upload speeds have been an

Achilles' heel, with upstream DOCSIS connectivity typically limited to

the 5-42 MHz range.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.