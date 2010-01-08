Cisco Nets NBC Olympics Deal

Cisco, which provided the IP switching infrastructure for

NBC's broadband coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China,

announced at CES a broader agreement to provide an end-to-end IP video network

infrastructure for the network's coverage of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Winter

Games (Feb. 12-28).

The solution, which will be based on Cisco's "medianet" IP

video technology and include gear from multiple vendors, will handle HD content

from video production to content management and distribution. It includes a

private network, Cisco IP video infrastructure and medianet technology that

will enable real-time editing of the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games content by

NBC personnel in multiple international and domestic locations. It will also

allow gigabyte-sized files to be transmitted between locations and then

delivered to TVs, PCs and mobile devices.

Cisco Chief Strategy Officer Ned Hooper said the system will

allow NBC to transmit the data equivalent of 100,000 feature films during the

17 days of the Games.

Under the deal, NBC analysts and bloggers will also use

Cisco Flip Video cameras to shoot "on-the-fly video" of the winter scene around

the Vancouver

Olympic venues.

At Cisco's CES press event, Chairman and CEO John Chambers

also demonstrated a home telepresence system, using a high-definition display

equipped with a special camera, microphone and remote control to conduct a

brief chat with his wife Elaine in California.

Chambers said such IP-enabled solutions are just another example of why "video

is the killer app" for broadband networks.