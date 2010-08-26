Cisco Hones In On ExtendMedia

Cable transmission and Internet

networking giant Cisco announced that it intends to acquire privately-held

ExtendMedia, a provider of software-based Content Management Systems (CMS) for

Web video publishing that competes with companies such as Brightcove and

Comcast subsidiary thePlatform.

Cisco said the deal will allow it to

help service providers deliver multi-screen offerings as the market transitions

to IP video, and that Extend's CMS software will integrate with Cisco's current

IP video offerings and be a core component of Cisco's next-generation video

architecture.

Financial terms of Cisco's deal for

Newton, Mass.-based Extend, which has the majority of its employees based in

Toronto, were not disclosed. Cisco said the acquisition is subject to various

standard closing conditions and is expected to be complete in the first half of

Cisco's fiscal year 2011.

Upon the close of the acquisition, the

majority of the ExtendMedia team will be integrated into Cisco's Service

Provider Video Technology Group, and the company's sales and professional

services teams will integrate into the Cisco Sales and Advanced Services

organizations.

"As the video market transitions

and consumers expect multi-screen engagement, service providers are enhancing

their infrastructure to manage and deliver video to any device while providing

a rich user experience," said Enrique Rodriguez, senior vice president and

general manager, Cisco's Service Provider Video Technology Group, in a

statement. "ExtendMedia will strengthen Cisco's position in the

delivery of IP video services by enabling service providers to provide a more

interactive and personal experience and to optimize quality for consumer

viewing devices."