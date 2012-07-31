Cisco Completes $5 Billion NDS Acquisition

Cisco has announced that it has completed the acquisition of NDS Group Ltd., a $5 billion deal that was first announced in March.

Cisco believes that the addition of the NDS's technologies, customers and software platform will complement Cisco's networked video offerings and accelerate the delivery of Videoscape, Cisco's platform for the delivery of next-generation and TV everywhere solutions.

As a result of the deal, Cisco will also expand its presence in new and emerging markets.

Jesper Andersen, senior VP and GM, Service Provider Video Technology Group at Cisco, noted in a statement that "through our combined expertise, we look forward to providing the next-generation TV experience that is more immersive, engaging and social, while helping to create new revenue opportunities for our service provider customers."

With the deal's completion, NDS' employees are now part of Cisco's Service Provider Video Technology Group (SPVTG), led by Andersen.

Former NDS chairman and CEO, Dr. Abe Peled is assuming a new post as senior VP and chief strategist for Cisco's Video and Collaboration Group, of which SPVTG is a part. Dr. Peled reports to Marthin De Beer, senior VP of Cisco's Video and Collaboration Group.