Cisco to Buy Video-Streaming Startup Inlet for $95 Million

Plugging a gap in its "TV Everywhere" lineup, Cisco Systems announced

plans Friday to acquire privately held Inlet Technologies, a provider

of adaptive-bit-rate video processing platforms, for $95 million.

Inlet's

video-encoding technology adapts the quality of a video stream based on

real-time network conditions as well as the capabilities of the target

device. According to Cisco, the Raleigh, N.C.-based startup will

strengthen the capabilities of the Videoscape TV platform, by letting

service and content providers deliver video to any device over any

IP-based network.

Videoscape, which Cisco debuted at CES last month,

cobbles together different product families in a framework designed to

let TV service providers merge traditional television with online

content, as well as integrate social media, videoconferencing and mobile

devices.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com