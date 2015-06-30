Cisco to Buy OpenDNS for $635M

Technology giant Cisco said it will purchase security company OpenDNS in a deal valued at about $635 million, an effort to boost cloud-based security functions of the tech giant’s Internet of Everything (IoE) initiatives.

OpenDNS, based in San Francisco, provides advanced threat protection for any device, anywhere, anytime.

This is the second IoE-related acquisition Cisco has made in the past two months. In May, it agreed to buy privately held Tropo. Tropo developed a cloud API platform designed to help service providers and developers embed real-time communications within their apps.

