Cisco Bows Next-Generation Router

Cisco has introduced a new Internet data router that triples

the speed of its predecessor, the widely deployed Cisco CRS-1 Carrier Routing

System, as the company addresses customer demand for higher capacity to handle

the explosion in Internet traffic.

Cisco's new CRS-3 platform, which will ship later this year

at a starting price of $90,000, offers a throughput of up to 322 Terabits per

second. According to Cisco, that is fast enough to enable every man, woman and

child in China to simultaneously make a video call or for every motion picture

ever created to be streamed in less than four minutes.

Cisco, which is one of several IP communications vendors to

be featured in the "Destination Broadband" exhibit at the NAB show next month,

has for year emphasized the importance of video in transforming Internet

communications and driving global broadband traffic. At the CES show in

January, Cisco Chairman and CEO John Chambers highlighted a range of Internet

video applications, from streaming user-generated video from Cisco's Flip

camera to high-definition videoconferencing using Cisco's "Telepresence" technology.

In announcing the CRS-3 Mar. 9 on a live video Webcast,

Chambers again cited new video applications, such as IPTV and 3D, as a big

driver of Internet growth going forward and as the impetus to create such a

robust routing platform like the CRS-3. The company has invested $1.6 billion

to date in its CRS product line, and almost 5,000 CRS-1 units have been

deployed.

"Video is not just the killer app, it enables new business

models," said Chambers. He predicted that within a few years, consumers will

use up to 15 terabytes of data per month, the equivalent of 3750 DVDs.

Telco AT&T has already tested the CRS-3 in a field trial

of 100-Gigabit backbone network technology, which took place in AT&T's live

network between New Orleans and Miami.

While AT&T was the first to move to 40-gigabit-per-second

backbones, said AT&T Labs President and CEO Keith Cambron, it expects it

will soon have to widely deploy 100-gig links to keep pace with network demand.

Overall network traffic is growing 40 to 50% annually, said Cambron, and video

is growing at a spectacular 80%.

Obviously, that video growth is music to Chambers' ears.

"I love anything that loads networks," he said.