Cinedigm Picks Mediagenix’s Whats'On To Manage Channels

Streaming television company Cinedigm said it picked Mediagenix's Whats’On platform to manage its portfolio of ad-supported streaming television channels.

“Mediagenix has a long track record of success in powering content workflows for both traditional broadcast & satellite/cable-based channels as well as streaming services. We look forward to utilizing their Whats’On platform to streamline and significantly scale our content programming workflow,” Tony Huidor, chief technology officer of Cinedigm, said.

“Specifically, we intend to leverage the Whats’On platform’s extensive programming capabilities to more efficiently manage and schedule our significant content portfolio and rapidly growing number of ad-supported FAST channels in a more efficient and automated manner,“ Huldor said. “This is an important step in further spurring Cinedigm’s rapidly evolving FAST business, so we are excited to partner with MediaGenix to help scale our FAST portfolio.”

Whats’On will be used to handle scheduling and optimizing programming for Cinedigms’ Dove Channel, CONtv and Docurama.

“Mediagenix is excited to work with Cinedigm, one of the industry leaders in the burgeoning FAST space, and we look forward to enabling Cinedigm to strengthen their growth in the coming years,” said Tim Waddingham, senior director of business development for Mediagenix Americas. “OTT business models are maturing and increasingly embrace advertising through AVOD and FAST to accommodate changing viewer behavior. An increasing number of consumers who have grown used to accessing content via digital distribution show a great preference for programming that is offered free. As a business management platform that seamlessly connects content, rights, and scheduling workflows across all distribution channels, Cinedigm can leverage our market-leading solution Whats’On.”