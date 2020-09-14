Cinedigm Making OTT Network Channel With Party Crashers

Cinedigm said it is working with Party Crashers Media to launch a progressive news channel that will be distributed over the top and be ad supported.

(Image credit: Party Crashers Media)

The Party Crashers Channel is expected to launch after the election in the first quarter of 2021. Cinedigm will distribute the channel on 60 of its partners, including Vizio, Samsung, Xumo and Fox--owned Tubi.

Party Crashers Media is led by Sue-ling Braun and Jamie McGurk.

“The enormous group of ‘cord-cutters’ and ‘cord-nevers’ in the under-50 demographic does not see their needs met by cable news and legacy media,” they said. “They are seeking alternative, independent media but there has been no real centralized forum in which to discuss these issues from a progressive viewpoint. The Party Crashers Channel will provide that outlet. We will be the go-to location for those bringing new ideas and new solutions to today’s issues. Progressives, particularly GenZ and Millennials, are united in their vision of a more humane and egalitarian world and we will showcase that sensibility in our programming and across our channel.”

Programming on the channel will include The Sanders Institute, The Majority Report (featuring Sam Seder), The Benjamin Dixon Show The Nomiki Show (with Nomiki Konst), The Humanist Report (Mike Figueredo), David Doel’s The Rational National, TBTV (from Tim Black), Status Coup starring (Jordan Chariton & Jenn Dize), and The Katie Halper Show.

After it launches the Party Crashers Channel plans to produce a select slate of original programming. including a flagship daily news panel featuring diverse hosts and guests from across the political spectrum, edgy late-night talk and comedy, as well as a slate of lifestyle, pop culture and entertainment series.

Braun is an independent filmmaker and creative director with clientele including artists, political organizations, candidates, and major brands. She held creative leadership roles at MTV/ VH1, Upworthy and BuzzFeed.

McGurk, current Co-Chair of Courage California (formerly Courage Campaign, an online community with over one million members), has worked at the intersection of politics and media from the start of her career at Benton & Bowles Advertising and later through her companies Off Balance Productions and SeaChange Communications, as well as OTX Research

“Both Sue-Ling Braun and Jamie McGurk are lifelong political activists with a deep commitment to making the world a better place,” said Tony Huidor, general manager of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We are thrilled to bring The Party Crashers Channel to a political arena in dire need of a fresh, independent political perspective.”