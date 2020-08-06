Cinedigm, Fantawild Starting Streaming Animation Service

'Boonie Bears' may be among the series on the new service

Cinedigm said it is working with Fantawild, China’s largest theme park operator and a top producer of children’s animation in Asia, to launch a new global streaming service featuring Fantawild's animated series.

The ad-supported channel is expected to launch in the second half of 2020. It will be available worldwide for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media streaming devices and the web.

"As we have demonstrated over the last year, Cinedigm’s mission is to partner with the world’s largest media brands and launch new streaming services to billions of people across the globe and this partnership dramatically expands that scope,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Fantawild’s innovation and dedication to quality is on par with the world’s top animation companies, which makes its content acquired by the most renowned channels and digital platforms globally. We look forward to building amazing experiences with them that will bring joy to families worldwide.”

Cinedigm will also be distributing some Fantawild programming to the streaming companies it works with in North America. Those include Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Google, Amazon and Tubi.

Fantawild’s Boonie Bears is China’s top animated media property, It is the highest-rated TV series in the history of China’s CCTV.

“We are excited to partner with Cinedigm, one of the leading streaming entertainment providers and a true innovator in the OTT world," said Daisy Shang, president of Fantawild Animation. "This partnership will be instrumental in our goals delivering and presenting our content to American audiences. Cinedigm is very experienced with savvy marketing and promotion strategies, making us a perfect fit for delivering quality content to kids and families in the United States.”