Cinedigm to Create Channels for OwnZones

Online technology platform OwnZones announced June 9 that independent content distributor Cinedigm will be among the first to create channels for its OwnZones.com content delivery service.

Cinedigm will bring a channel version of its over the top service ConTV to OwnZones.com, the companies announced. ConTV is an OTT service dedicated to all things Comic Con.

“We look forward to collaborating with Cinedigm to create and distribute channels that will leverage their great content and OwnZones comprehensive global OTT solution including programming, marketing and distribution,” said Dan Goman, founder and CEO of OwnZones. “Our customizable solution enables each of our content partners to craft a strategy to serve their unique needs.”

Bill Sondheim, president of Cinedigm Entertainment Group, added: “Cinedigm constantly seeks opportunities to expand audience reach for our content, which is why we are pleased to work with OwnZones to develop channels that can benefit from their media network, beginning with OwnZones.com.”

The OwnZones Media Network also includes T-Mobile’s Binge On, Opera TV, Amazon’s Add-On Subscriptions and Flipps.