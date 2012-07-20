Cine Sony Television Set for August FiOS TV Launch

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Networks has announced plans to launch its first Spanish-language entertainment channel for the U.S. Hispanic market with the launch of Cine Sony Television on Verizon FiOS TV in August.

The channel will feature Hollywood movies, TV series and Latin music artists from Sony's library dubbed or subtitled into Spanish. Sony has been a major producer of Spanish-language content in Latin America, where it operates channels and production companies, for some time.

The service will be managed by Superna Kalle, senior VP, US networks, SPT and general manager, Sony Movie Chanel and Cine Sony Television.

Cine Sony Television will be part of Verizon FiOS TV's La Conexion package, which features more than 185 English and Spanish-language channels and its Spanish-language packages, which has more than 67 Spanish-language services.

"Cine Sony Television will showcase the best entertainment content in Spanish," noted Andy Kaplan, president, worldwide networks, SPT in a statement. "The U.S. Hispanic market provides a significant growth opportunity for our channels business. We recognize the demand for content that is both culturally relevant and entertaining to audiences, which is exactly what Cine Sony Television offers."