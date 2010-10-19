CIMM Seeks Open Format to Track Content

New York -- The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement

has begun an initiative to study the feasibility of an open standard to track

and identify both entertainment content and advertisements across traditional

as well as digital media platforms.

"Project: TAXI" (for "track-able asset

cross-platform identifier") was designed in response to the growing

difficulty that content rights holders and advertisers face in maximizing the

value of assets, CIMM said. It's intended to cultivate transparency,

simplify accountability and improve economic efficiency across the value chain.

CIMM has partnered with the Association of National

Advertisers, the Interactive Advertising Bureau and the American Association Of

Advertising Agencies on Project: TAXI.

"Given the staggering increase in the volume of

content available, it is harder and harder for media companies to track where

and how often their assets are consumed -- whether on TVs, PCs or mobile

devices," Jane Clarke, CIMM's managing director, said in a release.

"This project is intended to help companies understand how and where their

content is being viewed, so that they can effectively ascribe value to

distribution partners, advertisers and consumers."

CIMM asked Ernst & Young to meet with industry trade

organizations and commercial entities involved in asset identification,

tracking and measurement. Ernst & Young will conduct 30 to 40 one-on-one

interviews and small group workshops with industry executives to obtain their

points of view on the business, economic, technical and operational criteria

that could allow the industry to create a uniform method to track media assets

across television, broadband and mobile platforms.

CIMM said it expects to be in a position to evaluate results

with its members in early 2011, and present findings to the industry shortly

thereafter.

CIMM's participants are: AT&T, Belo, CBS

Corporation, Carat USA, Comcast Networks, Discovery Communications, Gannett, GroupM,

Hearst, Interpublic Group's Mediabrands, Microsoft, NBC Universal, News

Corporation, Omnicom Media Group, P&G, PepsiCo, ConAgra, Publicis Groupe,

Time Warner, Unilever, Viacom and The Walt Disney Company.