CIMM Picks Arbitron, ComScore To Test 'Three Screen' Video Measurement

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, a group backed by 21

media companies, ad agencies and marketers, announced two independent

proof-of-concept pilot tests to measure three-screen video usage with

Arbitron and comScore.

Both tests will begin immediately for both

tests, with results expected to be available in the second half of 2011.

According to CIMM, it's the first time that mobile Internet usage,

including mobile video and apps, will be incorporated in "single source"

cross-platform studies to provide a view of usage across different

media for the same individuals and households.

CIMM was formed in the fall of 2009.

Current members are: AT&T, Belo, CBS, Carat USA, Comcast Networks,

Discovery Communications, Gannett, GroupM, Hearst, Interpublic Group's

Mediabrands, Microsoft, NBC Universal, News Corp., Omnicom Media Group,

P&G, PepsiCo, ConAgra, Publicis Groupe, Time Warner, Unilever,

Viacom and The Walt Disney Co.

The backers of CIMM have insisted that they're not trying to create a rival to Nielsen

-- the longstanding source of TV ratings "currency." Rather, the

coalition has said its goal is to foster innovation in the

media-measurement space. Nielsen provides an ongoing analysis of media

usage across three screens via its Anytime Anywhere Media Measurement

(A2/M2) initiative.

