CIMM Outlines 2015 Cross-Platform Measurement Efforts

With many TV players pushing hard for better cross-platform measurement, the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) has announced a number of priorities for their 2015 efforts, which include further work on Project Blueprint, standards, data enhancement and improved measurement for the kids and teens demos.

The industry group, which was created five years ago with the backing of major programmers, agencies and advertisers to speed up innovation in cross-platform measurement, also noted that it had promoted its longstanding leader Jane Clarke to CEO and managing director of the organization.

“Over the past five years, CIMM has laid the groundwork for cross-platform measurement by identifying the necessary elements for and challenges to implementation, engaging key stakeholders and conducting Pilot Tests to build solutions,” explained Kate Sirkin, executive VP and global research director at the Starcom MediaVest Group and member of CIMM’s executive committee in a statement.

Key priorities for 2015 include continued development of Project Blueprint with comScore.

In 2014, CIMM launched a pilot of comScore’s cross-platform measurement service for TV, radio, computer, smartphone and tablet for video, audio and all forms of digital content that measured audiences of 10 media companies and three cross-platform advertising campaigns.

In 2015, CIMM say it will continue to refine the data from the pilot and work with comScore on the next steps.

As part of continued work with data enrichment providers, CIMM also noted that Gerard Broussard, principal of Pre-Meditated Media, will author a whitepaper assessing the quality of various data enrichment providers that are increasingly providing purchasing, demographic and lifestyle data that is matched to digital and TV usage behavior.

The organization noted that integrations with these providers is increasingly being used to plan media targeting and analyze the return on investment from campaigns but that the quality of data varies and there are no standards for using these databases.

The group also plans to focus on measurement of children and teens, two groups that have proved particularly difficult to track with traditional measurement system and has set up a new committee to explore the issue. The committee has also issued a request for proposals (RFP) to relevant research vendors and is planning to work closely with the Media Rating Council.

Last September, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and CIMM announced the results of a year-long Study Group to identify the best technology for binding Entertainment ID Registry (EIDR) and Ad-ID metadata into the video to identify television content and ads. CIMM noted that the report recommended that SMPTE form a Drafting Group to write an open standard using audio watermarking technology and that the Drafting Group will be releasing a RFP in mid-February to find technology partners for these efforts.

In a statement, CIMM CEO and managing director Jane Clarke noted that: “The industry is at a turning point, with effective cross-platform measurement solutions at our fingertips and marketers and advertisers clamoring for change. CIMM is well-positioned to continue to foster collaboration and implement meaningful advancements for the industry and we encourage new voices to join in this important discussion.”