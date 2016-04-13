CIMM Launches ‘Ad ID’ White Paper Initiative

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement has launched a white paper initiative that aims to aggregate and share information about cross-platform measurement--specifically, best practices for enabling the identification of devices that carry content.

Jane Clarke, CEO and managing director of CIMM, announced the plan during the organization's annual summit on cross-platform measurement and data on April 13.

"It’s so we can know enough about the sausage making," Clarke told B&C. The goal will be to reconcile the different approaches and data sets across traditional TV and digital.

"People have been TV trained and others have been digitally trained," Clarke said. "People just don’t know the right questions to ask."

CIMM's one-day measurement event featured speakers from Nielsen, comScore, Viacom, Turner, ESPN and several other companies with a stake in media content metrics.