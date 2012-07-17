CIMM Conducts Symphony for Cross-Platform Ad Test

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement is working with Symphony Advanced Media to test new approaches to cross-platform advertising effectiveness, initially focusing on the linkage between social media and multimedia consumption.

In the research project, SAM will directly linking passive measurement of actual advertising exposure to consumer response data. In addition, the test will include new approaches to segmenting media consumers based on their social media profiles, activities and influence by analyzing Facebook and Twitter data and linking it with media consumption.

SAM will collect data from its Media Insiders Panel, which focuses on three-screen and social media consumers. The test will use the company's apps to track media usage across multiple platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

