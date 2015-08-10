ChyronHego Acquires VidiGo

As broadcasters put more emphasis on systems based on software and IT technologies, ChyronHego has acquired VidiGo, a Dutch provider of IT-based software solutions for live broadcast production workflows.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will strengthen ChryonHego’s existing graphics offerings and continues a trend towards consolidation among suppliers of broadcast technologies.

"The broadcast industry is currently quite fragmented and is primed for consolidation, with a key driver being the migration to all-IT, software-based production environments,” said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego in a statement. “With our recent acquisition by Vector Capital, ChyronHego is well-equipped to take a lead role in that consolidation and the industry's IT transformation. The acquisition of VidiGo, together with its products and core competencies in production automation, is an important first step in this process."

Based in Amsterdam, VidiGo provides a suite of tools for the creation and management of broadcast-quality video content.

In a statement, Apel also noted that “the VidiGo technology will provide an ideal complement and extension to our BlueNet graphics creation and playout workflow system and enable us to offer our joint customers a true end-to-end, IT-based production solution."