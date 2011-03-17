Chyron Launches Channel Partnership Program

In a bid to better integrate Chryon graphics solutions into increasingly complex designs for broadcast facilities, Chyron has launched the Chyron Channel Partnership Program for systems integrators and manufacturer representatives in the U.S. and Canada that will provide them with more information about its products and better access to Chyron training and engineering staff.

"The broadcast industry has changed over the past several years, with systems becoming more complex and requiring engineering expertise beyond that available within many stations and station groups," said Gary Schutte, channel director at Chyron in a statement. "This change means that system integrators are playing a much larger role in equipment specification and system design, and the Chyron Channel Partnership Program addresses that shift by offering information and training to the companies increasingly responsible for integrating complete graphics workflow solutions into today's broadcast facilities."