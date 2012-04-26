Chyron Expands Latin American Operations

As part of a push to expand its presence in the rapidly growing Latin American broadcast equipment and services market, Chyron has appointed Sergio Amuchastegui as the company's regional sales manager of Mexico.

"Sergio is a valuable addition to the Chyron Latin American sales team," said Aldo Campisi, VP of Latin American sales for Chyron in a statement. "With more than 17 years of experience, he brings tremendous knowledge and expertise to the role and an impressive background in broadcast workflows for studio, news, sports, and channel branding. Chyron has a strong commitment to the Mexican market, and Sergio will be instrumental in helping us achieve our sales goals and initiatives in the region."

Prior to joining Chyron, Amuchastegui served as general manager for DBE/Excelencia en Comunicaciones y Tecnología S.A. de C.V., a major systems integrator in Mexico's northern region.

Prior to DBE, where he also worked as Avid coordinator, broadcast and professional trainings coordinator, and digital broadcast specialist, he served as a postproduction operator for broadcaster and media giant, Televisa.

Amuchastegui is based out of Monterrey, N.L. Mexico.