Chyron Enters Virtual Set Arena

Graphics

vendor Chyron, which has been remaking its core graphics business by pushing

the software-based Axis online graphics system, is now entering into the

virtual set market through a new partnership with Belgian firm NeuroTV.

The

companies have agreed to integrate NeuroTV's "NeuroVS" virtual set technology

across Chyron's existing graphics platforms and co-market the combined system

as a cost-effective way for broadcasters to revamp the look of their news set.

While

virtual sets have been used widely internationally, they have been slow to take

off in the U.S.

because of the high cost of implementation, with most news operations

relegating their use to special events like election coverage. But according to

Chyron Senior VP and COO Kevin Prince, NeuroTV has created a single-camera

virtual set operation that dramatically reduces costs and which Chyron plans to

pitch to the local-station market.

"They

can imbed talent into the 3D screen, unlike the current mode, where talent is

keyed over a 3D screen," said Prince. "So you don't need complex tracking

cameras."

Prince

estimated that implementing the entire system, including lights, camera, and

hardware to support it, would cost between $200,000 and $250,000, which he said

could be as little as a fifth of the cost of rebuilding a physical set. A

second camera can be added for extra cost. The system can also create a

"virtual camera" effect that can pan to a graphic, allowing talent to move to a

new location and giving the single camera time to set up the new shot.

Chyron

will be demonstrating the NeuroTV integration on a green-screen set located

prominently in their booth. It will be displaying a traditional set

configuration to put broadcasters in a "comfort zone," said Prince.

"Realism-wise,

it looks very, very good," he said. "It's amazing what you can do now. As the

talent on the camera is now part of the 3D scene, they can be correctly

projected onto graphics in the screen, which can enhance the realistic

aspects."

The

NeuroTV system will be sold as a one-time hardware sale, like Chyron's legacy

graphics products. But it will integrate with the online Axis system, which

Chyron has been promoting heavily as it gradually shifts its business model to

being a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, driven largely by its Axis

online graphics system.

Chyron

believes that selling cloud-based graphics products like Axis, where finished

graphics are delivered through the Internet to desktop users, is a better

business model going forward as stations adopt a more IT-based approach to operations.

The Axis system also creates recurring revenues instead of one-time hardware

sales.

New

features for Axis at NAB include a sales tool that will allow sales executives

to log into the Axis system and use the graphic templates to create a mockup of

an ad, such as a Web banner, while meeting with a prospective client; improved

tracking capability that allows users to search and browse video clips and

animations directly in the cloud; and enhanced integration with Forbidden

Technologies' cloud-based editing service, FORscene.

Chyron

President and CEO Michael Wellesley-Wesley referenced the cloud-based editing

application in the company's Q4earnings call last week and noted that the editing market is a much larger

opportunity than graphics.

Axis

is currently used by some 200 TV stations and reaches 5,000 desktops, said

Wellesley-Wesley. After signing up Sinclair and Post-Newsweek as new Axis

customers in 2009, Chyron expects to announce several "enterprise-level"

customers in 2010, he added.