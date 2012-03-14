Chyron and Ventuz Partner on Graphics

Chyron and German software developer Ventuz Technology AG have announced a strategic technology partnership to help expand the range of live graphics solutions they can make available to their customers.

Ventuz software provides an easy-to-use authoring environment for high-end video, animation, and 2D/3D interactive graphics playback and control. Ventuz solutions have been used in the production of such formats as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Million Pound Drop and Big Brother.

The partnership will build on Chyron solutions, which are already widely deployed in broadcast infrastructure, to offer clients new capabilities in creating graphics for live news, elections, sports, and entertainment programming.

"Ventuz is an impressively flexible tool for creating visually stunning interactive in-studio applications," said Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO at Chyron in a statement. "We're very pleased to be working with the company as its software opens up an exciting new range of possibilities for both new and existing Chyron customers around the globe."

"This partnership combines the world's best technology for graphics presentation with the industry standard for broadcast graphics technology," added Joachim Sturmes, CEO at Ventuz Technology in a statement. "With these solutions, our customers can take interactive data-rich presentations to a level never before seen in the broadcast realm."