Chromecast ‘A Real Hit’

Google still hasn’t revealed any specific sales figures for its Chromecast streaming adapter, but company execs continue to claim that it’s been a certified winner so far.

“Our $35 Chromecast is a real hit,” Nikesh Arora, Google’s senior VP and chief business officer, said on the company’s first quarter earnings call on Wednesday, recalling that Google launched the Google Chromecast to an additional 11 countries last month.

The Chromecast debuted in the U.S. last July, and quickly sold out. Speaking at the SXSW conference in March, Google senior VP of Android and Chrome Sundar Pichai said sales were in the “millions” of units.

On the call, Patrick Pichette, Google senior VP and CFO, would only say that Chromecast sales in the quarter were “strong.”

