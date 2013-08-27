Chromecast Juices OTT Video Device Sales

The number of over-the-top set-tops and dongles on the market will push past 18 million units later this year, hitting the mark faster than originally expected, thanks to strong, early demand for the Google Chromecast streaming dongle, ABI Research said in a forecast released Monday.

The overall OTT video market will grow at a 10.8% compound annual growth rate from 2013 to 2018 as less saturated and developing markets such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America join the curve, the firm said.

The initial stock of Chromecast devices at online sources such as Amazon sold out rapidly thanks to the low price ($35) and a promotion that included three free months of Netflix. Best Buy, meanwhile, expects to have a fresh stock in the "coming weeks" alongside a fresh round of Netflix promos, as long as supplies last,according to Gizmodo.

