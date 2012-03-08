Chris Wallace Receives Taishoff Award From NPF

Fox newsman Chris Wallace Wednesday paid homage to three key

figures in his career and gave a shout out to a fourth.

Wallace was the recipient of the National Press Foundation's

Sol Taishoff Award for Broadcast Journalism, given out at NPF's annual awards

dinner in Washington Wednesday night. Taishoff, founder of Broadcasting & Cable magazine, was an old friend of Wallace's

stepfather, the late CBS newsman Bill Leonard. He said that made the award that

much more special. "It means a great deal to me to receive an award

especially in [Taishoff's] name."

Wallace said that Leonard, Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes,

and Wallace's father, Mike Wallace, were the three key figures in his

development as a journalist. He gave his stepfather props for pioneering

election coverage and helping come up with 60

Minutes and CBS Sunday Morning.

But he said the most memorable broadcasts were the pretend ones he and his stepfather

did on family trips whenever the Oldsmobile reached an odometric milestone -- 10,000

miles, 25,000 miles.

"We would do a CBS News special report, throwing it to

Chris to talk about what the car's success meant to the U.S. auto industry or

interviewing the assembly line worker who had put together the car. Yes, the

specials were overproduced and they always came in over budget, but I thought

they were just great."

Wallace had unalloyed praise for his Ailes, calling him the

best boss he had ever worked for. Wallace's resume includes long stints at ABC

News and NBC News. "This is a man who created an enormously influential

source of information for the American people out of nothing." Whether you like

it or not, he told the audience, in 15 years Fox has gone from zero to "a

central part of the national conversation."

Wallace turned serious as he talked about his father, CBS

newsman Mike Wallace. "I spent so much of my early life trying to get out

from under his shadow," he said. "Now as my father nears his 94th

birthday and is slipping away, I don't want you to forget him. He was vibrant,

and funny, and demanding, and a great reporter."