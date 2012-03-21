China's CCTV Selects Ericsson for 3D Channel

China Central Television (CCTV) is using Ericsson's advanced compression technologies for China's first 3D channel, which backers have said could have a potential reach of around 113 million.

While 3D sets sales have been relatively sluggish in other markets, they've done better than expected in China and the availability of more content could help fuel interest.

"This year is a massive year for sport and the backing for Chinese competitors is always huge, so we are proud to be the first to enable viewers across China to watch events unfold in 3D, helping them feel closer than ever to the action," said Zhang Baoan, director of Broadcasting and Transmission Center, CCTV in a statement.

CCTV has deployed an Ericsson solution that includes the EN8190 MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder, Ericsson RX8200 receivers, the MX8400 multiplexer and nCompass Control.

"Having pioneered solutions for the HD market, we are now enabling next-generation 3D broadcasts of unmissable event television and premium content across the globe, and are delighted to extend our reach in the People's Republic of China," said Mats H Olsson, president of Ericsson China and North East Asia in a statement that also noted that Ericsson has been a long-standing supplier of technologies to CCTV.