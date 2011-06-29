China Selects Dolby Digital Plus for DTMB Specification

In an important development for the spread of Dolby Laboratories' next-generation audio technology, Dolby Digital Plus, the Chinese have selected Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital as optional technologies for China's recently released national Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcasting (DTMB) Receiver Specification.

The DTMB specification applies to set-top boxes and TVs and will go into effect on November 1.

"This is a significant milestone in Dolby's broadcast business and recognition of Dolby as a leading audio technology provider by the broadcast industry in China," said Mahesh Sundaram, VP of Asia Pacific at Dolby Laboratories, in a statement.

The inclusion in China's national DTMB Receiver Specification illustrates the growing adoption of the audio technology both in China and in other parts of the world.

In China, Dolby Digital Plus has been adopted by such broadcasters as Shenzhen Media Group, Jinan Cable and BesTV on terrestrial, cable and IPTV platforms, respectively.

In addition, integrated circuit (IC) companies in China such as NationalChip and HiSilicon are incorporating Dolby Digital Plus into their IC solutions for high-definition set-top box products, and around 55 device makers, including Coship, Changhong, Huawei, Jiuzhou and TCL, have adopted Dolby Digital Plus in their set-top boxes or HDTVs.

Overall, Dolby Digital Plus is now included in 375 million consumer electronic products worldwide, ranging from TVs and set-top boxes to Blu-ray Disc players, audio and video receivers, and mobile phones. The top 10 TV makers and a number of major set-top boxes manufacturers, including Motorola, Pace, Humax, Cisco SA and Echostar, are also including Dolby Digital Plus.

Online, it is being used by Netflix, Vudu and Sonic's RoxioNow.

Terrestrial specifications in a number of major countries, including France, Italy, Sweden, Poland and the United Kingdom, also include Dolby Digital Plus, and it has been particularly popular for HD transmissions.