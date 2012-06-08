ChildrenNow Asks FCC to Put Teeth in Tentative Kids Ad Conclusions

Representatives of Kids advocacy group

Children Now met with a top aide to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and others

this week to press the commission to take a stand against imbedded advertising

and product placement in children's programming.

According to an ex parte filing by the group,

Jeff McIntyre, director of national media policy for Children Now and their

attorneys met with Genachowski senior counselor Josh Gottheimer and several

bureau staffers.

In addition to asking them to explicitly ban

interactive kids advertising, they also said the FCC should "carefully

review whether broadcast licensees and cable operators are complying with the

requirements of the Children's Television Act (CTA)" in terms of

commercial limits (cable) and educational programming (broadcast TV).

The FCC tentatively concluded back in 2004

that children's TV shows should not have interactive links to advertising

unless parents have opted into such interactivity.

At the time, the commission said it would be

premature to make that tentative conclusion into a rule because there was not

much direct connectivity between TV and the 'net.

Children Now argues that with programming

being offered on multiple platforms, it is time for the FCC to get ahead of the

curve -- the group concedes that it is "not aware" of any commercial

interactivity in any kids programming. But they argue it is just a matter of

time given burgeoning interactivity elsewhere. "In the absence of clear

and enforceable restrictions, children's programmers are likely to start using

many of the interactive marketing techniques now being used in programs

intended for teen or general audiences," they told the commission.

They point out, for instance, that Nickelodeon

has a Dora the Explorer Facebook page,

even though Facebook users have to be over 12. Facebook is currently exploring

ways to open the site officially to kids, with their parents' permission.

Children Now also wants the commission to

clarify that FCC ad policies apply to video on demand and prohibit product

placement in kids shows.

The FCC has already said it thought product

placement would run afoul of rules that require commercial and program content

to be clearly separated in kids shows, but also has sought comment on whether

that should be made explicit. Children Now says it is time to do so.