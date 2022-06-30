Chelsea Handler, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum To Guest on ‘Password’ Reboot

Chelsea Handler, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Martin Short and Joel McHale are among the guests when game show Password returns to NBC. The show debuts August 9.

Keke Palmer hosts and Jimmy Fallon stars.

Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chrissy Metz and J.B. Smoove will also be guest stars.

The series premiere sees Fallon and Hamm compete in an episode dedicated to Betty White. White had been married to Allen Ludden, the host of the original Password. Each episode will see Fallon and a celebrity pair up with contestants.

Password has been played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show launched in 1961, and NBC revived it in 1979 and 1984.

Password is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Fallon and Jim Juvonen are executive producers along with John Quinn, who is showrunner. ■