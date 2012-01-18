Cheetah Launches CheetahXD 4.0

Cheetah Technologies has officially released its

CheetahXD 4.0 network performance management software, which will power

the company's recently launched Network Tracker Plus network performance

monitoring device.

"Cable and

broadband service providers are under more pressure than ever before, as

competition is incredibly fierce," said Steve Day, senior VP of

marketing and strategic planning at Cheetah Technologies in a statement.

"Ensuring and maintaining a high quality of experience is an essential

part of every operator's service. CheetahXD 4.0 supports network

performance monitoring in any mission critical location in the networks,

allowing for a proactive approach to quality assurance in real-time."

To

help cable operators respond to those competitive pressures with the

best possible quality of service, the CheetahXD 4.0 and Network Tracker

Plus solution provides a full suite of testing and reporting

technologies, including the ability to run complete system analysis of

analog video, DOCSIS data and quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM)

digital video channels.