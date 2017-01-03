Charter, Verizon Among Group to Trial New ‘Open Caching’ Platform

Looking to pump more quality and scale into live and on-demand streaming, the Streaming Video Alliance said Tuesday that a group comprised of ISPs, content delivery networks, vendors and content providers are set to test a recently approved “open caching” architecture that aims to drive more quality and scale into live and on-demand video streaming.

The SVA, a group formed in late 2014, to establish specs and best practices for video streaming, said the following companies will be the first to kick the tires on the new Open Caching Request Routing Functional Specification—Charter Communications, Limelight Networks, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Qwilt, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat and Yahoo.

SVA, which timed the announcement as the CES confab gets underway this week in Las Vegas, noted that those parties will conduct “a range of use cases” of the open caching architecture during the trial, and report results of those tests back to the organization’s Open Caching Working Group. Trials will involve live and VOD traffic over HTTP and HTTPS using the new request routing specification for open caching, the SVA said.

