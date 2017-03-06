Charter, Univision Call Temporary Truce Through June

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications has agreed not to black out its channels on Charter Communications systems through June, as it continues to hash out its carriage dispute with the distributor in New York State Supreme Court.

Univision took Charter to court in July, claiming the distributor reneged on programming agreements by paying the lower Charter rate in Time Warner Cable systems that Charter purchased in May. Univision had claimed that the lower TWC rate accounted for millions of dollars in lost revenue.

News of the truce was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Charter’s carriage agreement with Univision expired in June, but TWC’s deal with the programmer lasts through 2022 and neither side agrees which deal governs their current relationship.

Univision tried to black out the channels on Feb. 1, but Charter won a temporary restraining order from the court on Feb. 2 that returned the channels to its customers.



