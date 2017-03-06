Charter Unifies Its TV App

Marking a milestone in its integration of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, Charter Communications has introduced an authenticated in-home and TV Everywhere app that unifies the experience on one platform.

The new Spectrum TV App now supports legacy Charter customers as well as customers who came on board via Charter’s acquisitions of TWC and BHN.

The new app supports in-home access to 300 live TV channels and 25,000 free and subscription VOD titles on a range of platforms that includes iOS, Android and Kindle Fire mobile devices, Roku players, Xbox One consoles, Samsung smart TVs, and web browsers (at www.SpectrumTV.com).

The new app also enables live and VOD content with TV Everywhere rights (up to 120 linear TV channels and about 17,000 on-demand titles) for viewing outside the customer’s home.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.