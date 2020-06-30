Charter to Add Latino Networks to Spectrum

Charter Communication said it planned to add five Latino TV networks to its Spectrum TV lineup.

The networks--Kids Central, ¡HOLA! TV, Inglés Para Todos, Tarima TV and Hogar de HGTV--are in English and Spanish and will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of Spectrum’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages.

“Charter is dedicated to providing our customers with the best programming that reflects their diverse interests,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter. “These networks offer a wide variety of programs in Spanish and English, providing even more choice, entertainment and value for our subscribers.”

The additional networks will join Charter’s lineup of Latino targeted, English and Spanish-language programming for Spectrum TV subscribers.

Charter’s Mi Plan Latino has more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, including more than 75 Spanish-language channels. Charter’s Latino View tier offers customers more than 75 channels in Spanish, on top of any Spectrum TV Select, Silver or Gold package.