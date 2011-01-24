Charter Tags TiVo For DVRs, Next-Gen TV

Charter Communications inked a multiyear pact with TiVo to supply DVR

set-tops as well as provide technology to merge traditional cable TV

with Internet-delivered content.

Under the deal -- which represents one of TiVo's biggest

service provider wins in years -- Charter this year will launch TiVo's

Premiere DVR in unspecified markets, along with forthcoming multiroom

DVR features. The MSO also will use the TiVo guide on non-DVR set-tops.

TiVo "will be our primary multiroom/whole-house solution and

preferred DVR service for our customers," Charter spokeswoman Anita

Lamont said.

Charter evaluated several options and "the selection of TiVo as a

partner was based on our strategy to alter the dynamic of our video

business by offering customers a better overall video experience,"

Lamont said. "Next-gen architecture is here now and having the ability

to deploy TiVo to our customers within a few months is appealing."

