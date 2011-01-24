Charter Tags TiVo For DVRs, Next-Gen TV
Charter Communications inked a multiyear pact with TiVo to supply DVR
set-tops as well as provide technology to merge traditional cable TV
with Internet-delivered content.
Under the deal -- which represents one of TiVo's biggest
service provider wins in years -- Charter this year will launch TiVo's
Premiere DVR in unspecified markets, along with forthcoming multiroom
DVR features. The MSO also will use the TiVo guide on non-DVR set-tops.
TiVo "will be our primary multiroom/whole-house solution and
preferred DVR service for our customers," Charter spokeswoman Anita
Lamont said.
Charter evaluated several options and "the selection of TiVo as a
partner was based on our strategy to alter the dynamic of our video
business by offering customers a better overall video experience,"
Lamont said. "Next-gen architecture is here now and having the ability
to deploy TiVo to our customers within a few months is appealing."
