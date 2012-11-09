Charter Seeks FCC Waiver to Help in Its Digital Transition

Top 10 cable operator Charter Communications has asked the

FCC for a two-year waiver of its prohibition on integrated set-tops, saying the

waiver is necessary for the company to make the transition to all-digital

networks.

The FCC granted a similar waiver to Cablevision and has

taken steps to promote the transition to all-digital cable, which frees up

bandwidth for broadband, including lifting its ban on encryption of the digital

basic tier.

Charter said it plans to deploy boxes with a chip that would

eventually be used for non-integrated downloadable security and one for

traditional integrated security, said the FCC, to be used during the two-year

transition period to downloadable security.

The FCC back in 2007 instituted the prohibition on set-tops

that combine channel surfing with security. Cable ops were required to use a removable

CableCARD security add-on, a move the FCC hoped would promote a retail market

in boxes, though it conceded a downloadable software security option would be

preferable to the hardware.

Charter points out that it has 2.75 million CableCARD

set-tops deployed, so it has an incentive to continue to make sure its system

works with the relative few CableCARDS -- 33,000 -- it says have been requested

by customers for their retail boxes (the FCC has conceded that the prohibition

has not led to a booming retail box market).

The commission has set a Nov. 30 deadline for comment on

Charter's request and a Dec. 10 deadline for replies.