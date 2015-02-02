Charter Pushes Ahead With Downloadable Security

Charter Communications is making progress with a new downloadable security system for set-top boxes, telling the FCC that the MSO will soon conduct tests of those new devices on a “live production system in the next few weeks.”

Charter offered this semi-annual update in this Jan. 30 filing to the FCC per a condition for a waiver the MSO obtained in 2013 that paved the way for Charter to use dual-mode boxes that use integrated security and the operator's new downloadable platform.

Charter noted that two manufacturers have successfully built prototypes of downloadable security boxes, and one has moved ahead with “final production models.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.