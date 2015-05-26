Charter Poised to Go Wide With New UI

If Charter Communications is successful in acquiring Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks for $78.7 billion, Charter is already well-positioned to rapidly expand its new cloud-based Spectrum Guide across a combined footprint of 17.3 million video subscribers.

Charter gained the ability to run that guide on new IP-capable devices as well as older, QAM-locked set-tops last month when it and Arris teamed up on the $135 million acquisition of ActiveVideo Networks (Arris owns 65% of the J.V. and serves as the sales channel for ActiveVideo’s Cloud TV platform).

Charter had previously indicated that it planned to use ActiveVideo’s technology to speed up the deployment of its Spectrum Guide following its first attempt to acquire Bright House. Charter’s expected to use the ActiveVideo game plan in newly acquired Bright House and TWC properties.

