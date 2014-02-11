Charter Picks TWC Board Slate

Taking its merger fight to the shareholders, Charter has proposed a new slate of directors for the Time Warner Cable board as it continues to press for a deal. The new slate would include former TWC tech guru Jim Chiddix and former Charter chief technology officer Marwan Fawaz.

Charter on Feb. 11 served notice to TWC of the 13 independent candidates it wants to see elected at the board's 2014 annual meeting.

Charter also wants the board to fix the size of the board at 13 members and to repeal "any amendments to the by-laws that were adopted by the board of directors of Time Warner Cable without stockholder approval after July 26."

