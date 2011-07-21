Charter Officially Delivers HBO, Cinemax to Go

After a three-month beta test, Charter Communications on Thursday launched HBO's ‘TV Everywhere' services for customers who subscribe to HBO, Cinemax or both -- leaving Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems the last major providers not offering HBO Go and MAX Go.

HBO Go and MAX Go provide unlimited online access to any broadband-connected computer in the U.S. as well as on the iPhone, iPad and certain Android devices.

In late April, Charter launched a beta of the HBO TV Everywhere services, sending e-mail invitations to a small number of subscribers to participate in a test.

