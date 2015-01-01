Charter, Nexstar Reach Retrans Pact
In keeping with what was generally a peaceful New Year's Eve on the carriage negotiations front, Charter Communications reached a deal with Nexstar Broadcasting Group.
The retransmission-consent deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, kept Nexstar-owned stations in 15 markets on the MSO's systems.
The pact was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. However, the parties negotiated a new agreement that averted a potential blackout.
