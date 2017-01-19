Charter, NBCU Reach Carriage Pact

Charter Communications has quietly reached a carriage deal with NBCUniversal, more than two weeks after the network granted an extension to the distributor as they hammered out an agreement.

NBCUniversal includes about 28 owned and operated NBC and Telemundo TV stations as well as more than a dozen cable networks, including MSNBC, Syfy, USA Network, Bravo and CNBC. Just how many of those properties are included in the deal could not be determined. In an e-mail, NBCUniversal Content Distribution vice president vice president of communications Caley Gray confirmed that a carriage deal has been done, but offered no other details.

Charter declined to comment on its NBCU negotiations.

News of the deal was first reported by TVPredictions.com.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.