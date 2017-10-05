Charter, MSG Networks Agree on ‘MSG GO’

MSG Networks said it has reached an agreement with Charter Communications regarding the programmer’s live streaming and video-on-demand platform MSG GO, making it available to Charter subscribers who receive the sports network as part of their pay TV subscription. With this deal, MSG GO is available from all of the network’s major distributors.



With “MSG GO,”Chartercustomers can watch the same programming they enjoy on the linear channel on their smartphone, tablet or personal computer, including live game coverage and pre- and post-game shows. MSG carries live games from the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, New York Liberty and New York Red Bulls.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Spectrum to include ‘MSG GO,’ which provides sports fans with access to all of MSG Networks’s live NBA and NHL game content, as well as our award-winning original programming, wherever they are,” saidMSG Networksexecutive VP, business affairs and distribution, Adam Levine in a statement. “We look forward to providing Spectrum subscribers in New York City, Western and Upstate New York, and other areas within the MSG Networks footprint with access to MSG Networks’ coverage of their favorite teams on their preferred devices.”



