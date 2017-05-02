Charter Looks to Integrate More SVOD Services

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said the second largest cable operator in the country is integrating subscription video on demand into its set-tops and is looking to do more, in an effort to make it easier for customers to toggle between pay-TV and SVOD services.

Rutledge said Charter is in the process of integrating Netflix and is talking to YouTube about doing the same. He added that he sees SVOD services as complimentary to pay-TV services, not predatory.

“Our fundamental obligation to our customer is to make that customer’s’ life easy in terms of using video,” Rutledge said.

Charter has been moving in that direction for awhile, and earlier this month reached a deal with AMC Networks for co-branded content.



