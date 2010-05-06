Charter Holds Its Own

Charter Communications CEO Mike Lovett's first earnings call as the St. Louis-based MSO's chief executive was relatively painless, with revenue and cash flow growth in line with peers and advanced services growth well exceeding previous quarters.

First quarter revenue at the St. Louis-based cable operator rose 4.5% to $1.7 billion and cash flow increased 3.4% to $637 million. Charter lost about 23,400 basic video customers in the period, but added 95,800 digital customers (nearly four times the 25,600 additions in Q109), 104,000 high-speed Internet customers (up from 71,900 in Q109) and 67,000 phone customers (down from the 74,300 added in Q109).

