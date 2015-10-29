Charter Goes Positive in Q3

Charter Communications continued cable’s streak of improved basic video customer growth, adding 12,000 customers in the third quarter, its first positive growth quarter since Q4 2014.

Charter also increased high-speed data customer additions, adding 131,000 in the period versus 94,000 additions in the same period last year. Telephony customer additional also increased to 37,000 in the quarter, compared to 29,000 additions in the prior year.

Overall residential customer relationships grew by 97,000, with triple play sell-in improving year-over-year to 63% of total residential video sales, the company said. Residential primary service units (PSUs) increased by 180,000 versus a gain of 114,000 in the prior-year period.

