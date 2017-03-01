Charter Gives Chiller Cold Shoulder

Charter Communications has started to notify customers that it will drop Comcast NBCUniversal’s niche horror network Chiller on April 25, according to reports.

Chiller, which was launched in 2006, generally airs movies, original series and miniseries in the horror and sci-fi genres. The network, according to reports, is available in about 34 million homes.

News of the action was first reported by TVpredictions.com.

Charter officials did not respond to requests for comment.

At least for the time being Chiller’s fate as a linear network is secure. An NBCUniversal spokesman said the Charter decision will have no effect on the programmer’s plans for the channel.



