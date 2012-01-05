Charter Expands Online, Mobile Content With Turner Shows

Charter Communications has significantly expanded its online and mobile TV Everywhere offerings added content and apps from Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Overall, Charter is adding more than 500 hours of online and mobile entertainment from TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. A variety of programs from those networks will be available to Charter customers on charter.net/tv as well as each network's respective website within 24 hours after an episode airs.

Charter customers will also have access to iPhone and iPad mobile apps for each channel, including live streaming of CNN and HLN's 24-hour television networks. Android apps are planned for launch early this year.

The authenticated offerings are free as part of the overall TV service.

"We are providing a growing amount of streaming content to bring an array of news, sports and entertainment options to customers on multiple devices through our powerful Internet service," noted Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's senior VP of product strategy in a statement. "We're pleased that our customers will now enjoy additional mobile and web viewing options for the Turner network shows they love. Our mission is to provide the best entertainment experience, delivered by the fastest Internet service provider, and we will continue to grow our online searchable content to delight our customers."

The show's include TNT's The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles, Falling Skies, Leverage and Southland; TBS' Conan and the acquired series The Big Bang Theory; Adult Swim's Robot Chicken and Aqua Teen Hunger Force; Cartoon Network's Ben 10: Ultimate Alien and Generator Rex; and truTV's Hardcore Pawn, Operation Repo, Lizard Lick Towing and the acquired show Wipeout.